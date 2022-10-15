UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Muhammad Rameez Published October 15, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 10 8 2 0 28 5 26 Lorient 10 8 1 1 21 14 25 Marseille 10 7 2 1 20 7 23 Lens 10 6 3 1 17 8 21 Monaco 10 6 2 2 19 13 20 Lille 11 6 1 4 21 18 19 Rennes 10 5 3 2 20 9 18 Clermont 10 5 1 4 14 15 16 Lyon 10 4 2 4 17 12 14 Montpellier 10 4 0 6 21 21 12 Toulouse 10 3 3 4 14 16 12 Troyes 10 3 2 5 18 21 11 Nice 10 3 2 5 9 13 11 Reims 10 1 5 4 12 19 8 Strasbourg 11 1 5 5 10 17 8 Auxerre 10 2 2 6 10 22 8 Angers 10 2 2 6 11 24 8 Ajaccio 10 2 1 7 7 15 7Nantes 10 1 4 5 9 18 7Brest 10 1 3 6 10 21 6

