Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 12 10 2 0 32 5 32 Lens 12 8 3 1 19 8 27 Lorient 11 8 2 1 21 14 26 Marseille 12 7 2 3 20 9 23 Rennes 11 6 3 2 23 11 21 Monaco 11 6 3 2 20 14 21 Lille 11 6 1 4 21 18 19 Lyon 12 5 2 5 21 16 17 Clermont 11 5 2 4 15 16 17 Toulouse 11 4 3 4 17 18 15 Montpellier 12 4 0 8 22 24 12 Troyes 11 3 3 5 19 22 12 Nice 11 3 3 5 10 14 12 Nantes 11 2 4 5 13 19 10 Reims 11 1 6 4 12 19 9 Auxerre 11 2 3 6 11 23 9 Strasbourg 11 1 5 5 10 17 8 Ajaccio 12 2 2 8 8 19 8Angers 11 2 2 7 13 27 8Brest 11 1 3 7 11 25 6