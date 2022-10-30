Football: French Ligue 1 table

UrduPoint.com

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 13 11 2 0 36 8 35 Lens 13 9 3 1 22 8 30 Lorient 12 8 3 1 23 16 27 Rennes 12 7 3 2 25 12 24 Marseille 13 7 3 3 22 11 24 Lille 12 7 1 4 25 21 22 Monaco 12 6 3 3 23 18 21 Lyon 12 5 2 5 21 16 17 Clermont-Ferrand FC 12 5 2 5 16 19 17 Toulouse 13 4 4 5 19 23 16 Troyes 13 3 4 6 24 28 13 Nice 12 3 4 5 11 15 13 Montpellier 12 4 0 8 22 24 12 Reims 12 2 6 4 14 20 12 Nantes 12 2 5 5 14 20 11 Strasbourg 13 1 7 5 14 21 10 Brest 12 2 3 7 14 26 9 Auxerre 12 2 3 7 12 25 9Ajaccio 12 2 2 8 8 19 8Angers 12 2 2 8 14 29 8

