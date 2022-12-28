UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

December 28, 2022

Football: French Ligue 1 table

French Ligue 1 table ahead of Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Wednesday's late matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 15 13 2 0 43 9 41 Lens 15 11 3 1 26 10 36 Rennes 15 9 4 2 31 14 31 Marseille 15 9 3 3 26 13 30 Monaco 16 9 3 4 32 23 30 Lorient 15 8 4 3 26 21 28 Lille 15 8 2 5 27 23 26 Lyon 15 6 3 6 23 18 21 Nice 15 5 5 5 15 17 20 Clermont 15 5 4 6 19 23 19 Reims 15 3 8 4 16 21 17 Toulouse 15 4 4 7 20 27 16 Troyes 16 3 6 7 26 31 15 Ajaccio 16 4 3 9 15 24 15 Montpellier 15 4 2 9 24 29 14 Nantes 16 2 8 6 17 24 14 Brest 15 3 4 8 16 28 13 Auxerre 16 3 4 9 16 34 13Strasbourg 15 1 8 6 17 26 11Angers 16 2 2 13 15 35 8

