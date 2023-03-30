Football: French Ligue 1 table

French Ligue 1 table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

French Ligue 1 table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 28 21 3 4 68 28 66 Marseille 28 18 5 5 53 28 59 ----------------------------------- Lens 28 16 9 3 47 21 57 ----------------------------------- Monaco 28 16 6 6 57 37 54 ----------------------------------- Rennes 28 15 5 8 47 29 50 ----------------------------------- Lille 28 14 7 7 51 36 49 Nice 28 11 11 6 37 25 44 Lorient 28 12 8 8 41 37 44 Reims 28 10 13 5 36 28 43 Lyon 28 11 8 9 43 32 41 Montpellier 28 11 3 14 44 47 36 Toulouse 28 10 5 13 43 48 35 Clermont 28 9 7 12 27 40 34 Nantes 28 6 12 10 30 37 30 Strasbourg 28 5 11 12 34 46 26 Brest 28 5 9 14 30 46 24 ----------------------------------- Auxerre 28 5 8 15 23 51 23 Troyes 28 4 9 15 38 61 21 Ajaccio 28 6 3 19 20 50 21 Angers 28 2 4 22 21 63 10 - Top two qualify for 2023/24 Champions League group stage; third place enters Champions League in third qualifying round; fourth qualifies for Europa League group stage; fifth enters Europa Conference League in play-off round- Bottom four go down to Ligue 2, with the top two in second tier being promoted.

Ligue 1 will be reduced to 18 clubs next seasonafp