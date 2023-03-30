UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 30, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

French Ligue 1 table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 28 21 3 4 68 28 66 Marseille 28 18 5 5 53 28 59 ----------------------------------- Lens 28 16 9 3 47 21 57 ----------------------------------- Monaco 28 16 6 6 57 37 54 ----------------------------------- Rennes 28 15 5 8 47 29 50 ----------------------------------- Lille 28 14 7 7 51 36 49 Nice 28 11 11 6 37 25 44 Lorient 28 12 8 8 41 37 44 Reims 28 10 13 5 36 28 43 Lyon 28 11 8 9 43 32 41 Montpellier 28 11 3 14 44 47 36 Toulouse 28 10 5 13 43 48 35 Clermont 28 9 7 12 27 40 34 Nantes 28 6 12 10 30 37 30 Strasbourg 28 5 11 12 34 46 26 Brest 28 5 9 14 30 46 24 ----------------------------------- Auxerre 28 5 8 15 23 51 23 Troyes 28 4 9 15 38 61 21 Ajaccio 28 6 3 19 20 50 21 Angers 28 2 4 22 21 63 10 - Top two qualify for 2023/24 Champions League group stage; third place enters Champions League in third qualifying round; fourth qualifies for Europa League group stage; fifth enters Europa Conference League in play-off round- Bottom four go down to Ligue 2, with the top two in second tier being promoted.

Ligue 1 will be reduced to 18 clubs next seasonafp

Related Topics

Brest Angers Lorient Nantes Ajaccio Montpellier Auxerre Troyes Reims Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Lyon Paris Monaco Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves position

Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves position

41 seconds ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension notice

42 seconds ago
 Sanchez key to Marseille's pursuit of PSG in Ligue ..

Sanchez key to Marseille's pursuit of PSG in Ligue 1

2 minutes ago
 Inflation in Germany, Spain eases on lower energy ..

Inflation in Germany, Spain eases on lower energy prices

2 minutes ago
 PM may inaugurate news blocks of RIUT next week: C ..

PM may inaugurate news blocks of RIUT next week: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Poland Should Fully Block Food Imports From Ukrain ..

Poland Should Fully Block Food Imports From Ukraine - Ex-Agriculture Minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.