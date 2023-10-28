Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 28, 2023 | 11:23 PM
French Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's late game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's late game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Nice 10 6 4 0 11 4 22
Monaco 9 6 2 1 23 12 20
Paris SG 9 5 3 1 20 7 18
----------------------------
Reims 10 5 2 3 16 12 17
----------------------------
Lille 9 4 3 2 12 10 15
----------------------------
Brest 9 4 3 2 9 8 15
----------------------------
Nantes 9 4 2 3 16 15 14
Marseille 9 3 3 3 12 12 12
Rennes 9 2 5 2 15 12 11
Toulouse 9 2 5 2 11 10 11
Le Havre 9 2 4 3 10 12 10
Lorient 10 2 4 4 15 20 10
Strasbourg 9 3 1 5 8 14 10
Lens 9 2 3 4 8 13 9
Montpellier 8 2 3 3 12 11 8
----------------------------
Metz 9 2 2 5 8 16 8
----------------------------
Clermont 9 1 2 6 7 14 5
Lyon 9 0 3 6 7 18 3
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2