Football: French Ligue 1 table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 28, 2023 | 11:23 PM

French Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's late game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

French Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's late game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Nice 10 6 4 0 11 4 22

Monaco 9 6 2 1 23 12 20

Paris SG 9 5 3 1 20 7 18

----------------------------

Reims 10 5 2 3 16 12 17

----------------------------

Lille 9 4 3 2 12 10 15

----------------------------

Brest 9 4 3 2 9 8 15

----------------------------

Nantes 9 4 2 3 16 15 14

Marseille 9 3 3 3 12 12 12

Rennes 9 2 5 2 15 12 11

Toulouse 9 2 5 2 11 10 11

Le Havre 9 2 4 3 10 12 10

Lorient 10 2 4 4 15 20 10

Strasbourg 9 3 1 5 8 14 10

Lens 9 2 3 4 8 13 9

Montpellier 8 2 3 3 12 11 8

----------------------------

Metz 9 2 2 5 8 16 8

----------------------------

Clermont 9 1 2 6 7 14 5

Lyon 9 0 3 6 7 18 3

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

