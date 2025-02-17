Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM
French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Paris SG 22 17 5 0 59 20 56
Marseille 22 14 4 4 50 26 46
Nice 22 11 7 4 44 27 40
-----------------------------------
Monaco 22 12 4 6 44 29 40
-----------------------------------
Lille 22 10 8 4 36 22 38
-----------------------------------
Lyon 22 10 6 6 40 27 36
-----------------------------------
Strasbourg 22 9 6 7 37 32 33
Lens 22 9 6 7 25 22 33
Brest 22 10 2 10 35 38 32
Toulouse 22 7 6 9 23 25 27
Angers 22 7 5 10 23 31 26
Auxerre 22 6 7 9 31 37 25
Rennes 22 7 2 13 29 32 23
Reims 22 5 7 10 26 34 22
Nantes 22 4 9 9 25 39 21
-----------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 22 5 3 14 20 50 18
-----------------------------------
Le Havre 22 5 2 15 18 43 17
Montpellier 22 4 3 17 21 52 15
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
afp
