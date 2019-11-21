Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:30 PM
French Ligue 1 table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 13 10 0 3 28 8 30 Marseille 13 6 4 3 16 17 22 Angers 13 6 3 4 17 16 21 Saint-Etienne 13 6 3 4 15 17 21 Lille 13 5 4 4 18 13 19 Montpellier 13 5 4 4 14 10 19 Bordeaux 13 5 4 4 18 15 19 Reims 13 5 4 4 9 6 19 Nantes 13 6 1 6 11 12 19 Rennes 12 5 3 4 16 13 18 Monaco 13 5 3 5 20 22 18 Brest 13 4 5 4 14 16 17 Nice 13 5 2 6 16 19 17 Lyon 13 4 4 5 20 13 16 Amiens 13 4 4 5 17 20 16 Strasbourg 13 4 3 6 11 14 15 Metz 13 3 4 6 11 18 13 Dijon 13 3 3 7 7 14 12 Toulouse 13 3 3 7 15 25 12Nimes 12 2 5 5 11 16 11afp