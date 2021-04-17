Football: German Bundesliga Results
German Bundesliga results on Saturday
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga results on Saturday: Union Berlin 2 (Proemel 20, Musa 43) VfB Stuttgart 1 (Foerster 49) Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 (Ginter 10, Hofmann 60, Bensebaini 67, Wolf 90+5) Eintracht Frankfurt 0 VfL Wolfsburg 2 (Weghorst 35, Philipp 54) Bayern Munich 3 (Musiala 15, 37, Choupo Moting 24) SC Freiburg 4 (Hoeler 7, Sallai 22-pen, Guenter 50, 74) Schalke 04 0 Playing later Bayer Leverkusen v Cologne (1630GMT) Playing Sunday Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen (1330), Mainz v Hertha Berlin - postponed Played FridayRB Leipzig 0 Hoffenheim 0