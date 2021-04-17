UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:37 PM

Football: German Bundesliga results

German Bundesliga results on Saturday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga results on Saturday: Union Berlin 2 (Proemel 20, Musa 43) VfB Stuttgart 1 (Foerster 49) Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 (Ginter 10, Hofmann 60, Bensebaini 67, Wolf 90+5) Eintracht Frankfurt 0 VfL Wolfsburg 2 (Weghorst 35, Philipp 54) Bayern Munich 3 (Musiala 15, 37, Choupo Moting 24) SC Freiburg 4 (Hoeler 7, Sallai 22-pen, Guenter 50, 74) Schalke 04 0 Playing later Bayer Leverkusen v Cologne (1630GMT) Playing Sunday Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen (1330), Mainz v Hertha Berlin - postponed Played FridayRB Leipzig 0 Hoffenheim 0

Related Topics

German Mainz Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Sunday Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi in Ghana to explore book industry ..

25 minutes ago

ATC awards 254 years imprisonment in firing case

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes family ..

40 minutes ago

Court rejects plea of slain SU's student Amir Jato ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin critic Navalny could 'die any minute': doc ..

5 minutes ago

Quartararo claims pole in record time, Marquez ret ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.