Football: German Bundesliga Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:28 PM
German Bundesliga table after Saturday afternoon's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday afternoon's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): RB Leipzig 7 5 1 1 15 4 16 Bayern Munich 6 5 0 1 24 9 15 Borussia Dortmund 6 5 0 1 13 2 15 Union Berlin 7 3 3 1 16 7 12 Bayer Leverkusen 6 3 3 0 10 5 12 Bor.
Moenchengladbach 6 3 2 1 9 8 11 VfB Stuttgart 7 2 4 1 13 9 10 Werder Bremen 7 2 4 1 9 9 10 Augsburg 7 3 1 3 9 10 10 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 2 4 1 10 12 10 VfL Wolfsburg 6 1 5 0 5 4 8 Hertha Berlin 7 2 1 4 13 13 7 Hoffenheim 6 2 1 3 10 10 7 Freiburg 7 1 3 3 8 16 6 Arminia Bielefeld 7 1 1 5 4 15 4 Cologne 7 0 3 4 7 12 3Schalke 04 7 0 3 4 5 22 3Mainz 05 7 0 1 6 7 20 1