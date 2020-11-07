UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:28 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday afternoon's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday afternoon's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): RB Leipzig 7 5 1 1 15 4 16 Bayern Munich 6 5 0 1 24 9 15 Borussia Dortmund 6 5 0 1 13 2 15 Union Berlin 7 3 3 1 16 7 12 Bayer Leverkusen 6 3 3 0 10 5 12 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 6 3 2 1 9 8 11 VfB Stuttgart 7 2 4 1 13 9 10 Werder Bremen 7 2 4 1 9 9 10 Augsburg 7 3 1 3 9 10 10 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 2 4 1 10 12 10 VfL Wolfsburg 6 1 5 0 5 4 8 Hertha Berlin 7 2 1 4 13 13 7 Hoffenheim 6 2 1 3 10 10 7 Freiburg 7 1 3 3 8 16 6 Arminia Bielefeld 7 1 1 5 4 15 4 Cologne 7 0 3 4 7 12 3Schalke 04 7 0 3 4 5 22 3Mainz 05 7 0 1 6 7 20 1

Related Topics

German Bielefeld Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Bor Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

IPS organises its 2nd virtual edition in partnersh ..

1 minute ago

Trudeau Congratulates Biden, Harris on Election Vi ..

55 seconds ago

Three injured in Bela road mishap

57 seconds ago

Biden Says Honored That US People Chose Him to Lea ..

59 seconds ago

Trump Campaign to Begin Prosecuting Case in Court ..

2 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.