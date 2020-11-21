UrduPoint.com
Football: German Bundesliga Table

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 10:59 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 8 6 1 1 28 12 19 Bayer Leverkusen 8 5 3 0 16 9 18 RB Leipzig 7 5 1 1 15 4 16 Borussia Dortmund 7 5 0 2 15 5 15 VfL Wolfsburg 8 3 5 0 9 5 14 Union Berlin 7 3 3 1 16 7 12 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 8 3 3 2 13 13 12 VfB Stuttgart 8 2 5 1 16 12 11 Werder Bremen 8 2 5 1 10 10 11 Augsburg 8 3 2 3 10 11 11 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 2 4 1 10 12 10 Hoffenheim 8 2 2 4 14 15 8 Hertha Berlin 7 2 1 4 13 13 7 Freiburg 7 1 3 3 8 16 6 Arminia Bielefeld 8 1 1 6 5 17 4 Cologne 7 0 3 4 7 12 3Schalke 04 8 0 3 5 5 24 3Mainz 05 7 0 1 6 7 20 1

