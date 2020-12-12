UrduPoint.com
Football: German Bundesliga Table

Sat 12th December 2020

Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday afternoon's games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday afternoon's games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): RB Leipzig 11 7 3 1 23 9 24 Bayern Munich 10 7 2 1 34 16 23 Bayer Leverkusen 10 6 4 0 19 9 22 VfL Wolfsburg 11 5 6 0 18 11 21 Borussia Dortmund 11 6 1 4 23 15 19 VfB Stuttgart 11 4 5 2 24 17 17 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 11 4 5 2 20 17 17 Union Berlin 10 4 4 2 22 14 16 Eintracht Frankfurt 11 2 7 2 16 19 13 Hoffenheim 10 3 3 4 18 17 12 Hertha Berlin 11 3 3 5 19 20 12 Augsburg 10 3 3 4 12 15 12 Werder Bremen 11 2 5 4 14 19 11 Freiburg 11 2 5 4 14 22 11 Cologne 11 2 4 5 13 17 10 Arminia Bielefeld 11 2 1 8 8 22 7Mainz 05 11 1 2 8 12 25 5Schalke 04 10 0 3 7 6 31 3

