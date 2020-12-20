UrduPoint.com
Football: German Bundesliga Table

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 12:04 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :German Bundesliga table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayer Leverkusen 12 8 4 0 27 10 28 RB Leipzig 13 8 4 1 24 9 28 Bayern Munich 12 8 3 1 37 18 27 Borussia Dortmund 13 7 1 5 26 18 22 Union Berlin 13 5 6 2 27 18 21 VfL Wolfsburg 12 5 6 1 19 13 21 VfB Stuttgart 12 4 6 2 26 19 18 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 13 4 6 3 24 22 18 Eintracht Frankfurt 13 3 8 2 21 22 17 Augsburg 13 4 4 5 15 19 16 Hoffenheim 13 4 3 6 21 23 15 Werder Bremen 13 3 5 5 16 21 14 Freiburg 12 3 5 4 16 22 14 Hertha Berlin 12 3 4 5 19 20 13 Cologne 13 2 5 6 13 21 11 Arminia Bielefeld 13 3 1 9 9 23 10Mainz 05 13 1 3 9 12 26 6Schalke 04 13 0 4 9 8 36 4

