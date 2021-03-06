UrduPoint.com
Football: German Bundesliga Table

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:36 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's afternoon games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's afternoon games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): RB Leipzig 24 16 5 3 46 20 53 Bayern Munich 23 16 4 3 67 32 52 VfL Wolfsburg 24 12 9 3 38 21 45 Eintracht Frankfurt 24 11 10 3 47 33 43 --------------------------------------------- Bayer Leverkusen 24 11 7 6 42 26 40 --------------------------------------------- Borussia Dortmund 23 12 3 8 48 31 39 --------------------------------------------- Union Berlin 23 8 10 5 36 26 34 SC Freiburg 24 9 7 8 37 38 34 VfB Stuttgart 24 8 9 7 45 37 33 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 24 8 9 7 40 37 33 Hoffenheim 24 8 6 10 39 41 30 Werder Bremen 22 6 8 8 26 32 26 Augsburg 24 7 5 12 24 37 26 Hertha Berlin 24 5 6 13 28 43 21 FC Cologne 23 5 6 12 21 41 21 --------------------------------------------- Mainz 05 24 4 6 14 23 44 18 --------------------------------------------- Arminia Bielefeld 22 5 3 14 18 41 18 Schalke 04 24 1 7 16 16 61 10 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place for the Europa League and sixth place for the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated;third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division.

