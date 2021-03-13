UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 48 seconds ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 10:07 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 25 18 4 3 74 35 58 RB Leipzig 24 16 5 3 46 20 53 VfL Wolfsburg 25 13 9 3 43 21 48 Eintracht Frankfurt 24 11 10 3 47 33 43 --------------------------------------------- Bayer Leverkusen 24 11 7 6 42 26 40 --------------------------------------------- Borussia Dortmund 24 12 3 9 50 35 39 --------------------------------------------- Union Berlin 25 9 11 5 38 27 38 SC Freiburg 25 9 7 9 37 39 34 VfB Stuttgart 24 8 9 7 45 37 33 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 25 8 9 8 41 40 33 Hoffenheim 24 8 6 10 39 41 30 Werder Bremen 25 7 9 9 30 36 30 Augsburg 25 8 5 12 27 38 29 FC Cologne 25 5 7 13 23 44 22 Hertha Berlin 24 5 6 13 28 43 21 --------------------------------------------- Mainz 05 25 5 6 14 24 44 21 --------------------------------------------- Arminia Bielefeld 24 5 4 15 18 43 19 Schalke 04 25 1 7 17 16 66 10 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place for the Europa League and sixth place for the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated;third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division.

Related Topics

German Mainz Bielefeld Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Bor From Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

President underlines importance of human resource

46 seconds ago

Lewandowski equals goal milestone as Bayern power ..

49 seconds ago

Moscow Summit Promises to Take Afghan Peace Proces ..

51 seconds ago

Govt taking practical steps for development, prosp ..

53 seconds ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

4 minutes ago

RugbyU: Italy v Wales Six Nations result

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.