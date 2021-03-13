Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 25 18 4 3 74 35 58 RB Leipzig 24 16 5 3 46 20 53 VfL Wolfsburg 25 13 9 3 43 21 48 Eintracht Frankfurt 24 11 10 3 47 33 43 --------------------------------------------- Bayer Leverkusen 24 11 7 6 42 26 40 --------------------------------------------- Borussia Dortmund 24 12 3 9 50 35 39 --------------------------------------------- Union Berlin 25 9 11 5 38 27 38 SC Freiburg 25 9 7 9 37 39 34 VfB Stuttgart 24 8 9 7 45 37 33 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 25 8 9 8 41 40 33 Hoffenheim 24 8 6 10 39 41 30 Werder Bremen 25 7 9 9 30 36 30 Augsburg 25 8 5 12 27 38 29 FC Cologne 25 5 7 13 23 44 22 Hertha Berlin 24 5 6 13 28 43 21 --------------------------------------------- Mainz 05 25 5 6 14 24 44 21 --------------------------------------------- Arminia Bielefeld 24 5 4 15 18 43 19 Schalke 04 25 1 7 17 16 66 10 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place for the Europa League and sixth place for the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated;third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division.