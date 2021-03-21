UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 26 19 4 3 78 35 61 RB Leipzig 26 17 6 3 48 21 57 VfL Wolfsburg 26 14 9 3 45 22 51 Eintracht Frankfurt 26 12 11 3 53 36 47 -------------------------------------------- Borussia Dortmund 26 13 4 9 54 37 43 -------------------------------------------- Bayer Leverkusen 25 11 7 7 43 28 40 -------------------------------------------- Union Berlin 26 9 11 6 40 32 38 VfB Stuttgart 26 9 9 8 47 41 36 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 26 9 9 8 44 40 36 SC Freiburg 25 9 7 9 37 39 34 Hoffenheim 26 8 6 12 40 45 30 Werder Bremen 26 7 9 10 31 38 30 Augsburg 25 8 5 12 27 38 29 Mainz 05 26 6 6 14 26 45 24 FC Cologne 26 5 8 13 25 46 23 -------------------------------------------- Arminia Bielefeld 26 6 4 16 20 45 22 -------------------------------------------- Hertha Berlin 25 5 6 14 28 45 21 Schalke 04 26 1 7 18 16 69 10 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place for the Europa League and sixth place for the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division.

Related Topics

German Mainz Bielefeld Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Bor Sunday From Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

RAK Crisis and Emergency Management Team announces ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP completes study on impact of COVID-19 on stu ..

2 hours ago

UAE retail sales forecast to hit $58 billion in 20 ..

2 hours ago

AED12.6 billion increase in international reserves ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 122.62 million, ..

2 hours ago

117,712 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.