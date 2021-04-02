Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, April 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 26 19 4 3 78 35 61 RB Leipzig 26 17 6 3 48 21 57 VfL Wolfsburg 26 14 9 3 45 22 51 Eintracht Frankfurt 26 12 11 3 53 36 47 -------------------------------------------- Borussia Dortmund 26 13 4 9 54 37 43 -------------------------------------------- Bayer Leverkusen 26 11 7 8 43 31 40 -------------------------------------------- Union Berlin 26 9 11 6 40 32 38 SC Freiburg 26 10 7 9 39 39 37 VfB Stuttgart 26 9 9 8 47 41 36 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 26 9 9 8 44 40 36 Hoffenheim 26 8 6 12 40 45 30 Werder Bremen 26 7 9 10 31 38 30 Augsburg 26 8 5 13 27 40 29 Hertha Berlin 26 6 6 14 31 45 24 Mainz 05 26 6 6 14 26 45 24 -------------------------------------------- FC Cologne 26 5 8 13 25 46 23 -------------------------------------------- Arminia Bielefeld 26 6 4 16 20 45 22 Schalke 04 26 1 7 18 16 69 10 Note: -- Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place for the Europa League and sixth place for the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division.

