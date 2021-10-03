Football: German Bundesliga Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 11:00 PM
Berlin, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 7 5 1 1 24 7 16 Borussia Dortmund 7 5 0 2 19 13 15 SC Freiburg 7 4 3 0 11 5 15 Bayer Leverkusen 6 4 1 1 16 7 13 VfL Wolfsburg 7 4 1 2 9 8 13 Cologne 7 3 3 1 13 9 12 Union Berlin 7 3 3 1 10 9 12 RB Leipzig 7 3 1 3 15 7 10 Mainz 05 7 3 1 3 7 5 10 Bor.
Moenchengladbach 7 3 1 3 9 10 10 Hoffenheim 7 2 2 3 12 11 8 VfB Stuttgart 7 2 2 3 12 13 8 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 1 5 1 8 10 7 Hertha Berlin 7 2 0 5 8 20 6 Augsburg 7 1 2 4 3 13 5 Arminia Bielefeld 6 0 4 2 3 6 4VfL Bochum 7 1 1 5 4 16 4Greuther Fuerth 7 0 1 6 5 19 1