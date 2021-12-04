Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's 1430GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 13 10 1 2 42 13 31 Borussia Dortmund 13 10 0 3 33 19 30 Bayer Leverkusen 14 8 3 3 35 19 27 Hoffenheim 14 7 2 5 30 22 23 Union Berlin 14 6 5 3 22 20 23 Freiburg 13 6 4 3 19 13 22 Mainz 05 14 6 3 5 20 14 21 VfL Wolfsburg 14 6 2 6 15 20 20 Cologne 14 4 7 3 23 23 19 VfL Bochum 14 6 1 7 15 22 19 RB Leipzig 14 5 3 6 25 18 18 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 13 5 3 5 18 18 18 Eintracht Frankfurt 14 4 6 4 18 20 18 Hertha Berlin 13 4 2 7 13 27 14 VfB Stuttgart 13 3 4 6 18 23 13 Augsburg 14 3 4 7 14 25 13Arminia Bielefeld 14 1 7 6 10 20 10Greuther Fuerth 14 0 1 13 12 46 1