Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :German Bundesliga table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 25 19 2 4 76 27 59 Borussia Dortmund 24 16 2 6 64 37 50 Bayer Leverkusen 25 13 6 6 64 40 45 RB Leipzig 25 12 5 8 51 29 41 ------------------------------------------------ Freiburg 25 11 8 6 40 27 41 ------------------------------------------------ Hoffenheim 24 12 4 8 47 36 40 ------------------------------------------------ Union Berlin 25 10 7 8 32 33 37 FC Cologne 24 9 9 6 36 38 36 Mainz 05 24 10 4 10 35 29 34 Eintracht Frankfurt 25 9 7 9 37 37 34 VfL Bochum 24 9 5 10 27 34 32 VfL Wolfsburg 25 9 4 12 27 37 31 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 24 7 6 11 32 48 27 Augsburg 25 6 8 11 27 41 26 Arminia Bielefeld 25 5 10 10 22 33 25 ------------------------------------------------ Hertha Berlin 25 6 5 14 26 58 23 ------------------------------------------------ VfB Stuttgart 24 4 7 13 28 45 19 Greuther Fuerth 25 3 5 17 23 64 14 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division