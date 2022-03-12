UrduPoint.com

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Muhammad Rameez Published March 12, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's 1430GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's 1430GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 26 19 3 4 77 28 60 Borussia Dortmund 24 16 2 6 64 37 50 Bayer Leverkusen 25 13 6 6 64 40 45 Freiburg 26 12 8 6 43 29 44 ---------------------------------------------- Hoffenheim 26 13 5 8 49 37 44 ---------------------------------------------- RB Leipzig 25 12 5 8 51 29 41 ---------------------------------------------- Union Berlin 26 10 8 8 33 34 38 Cologne 25 9 9 7 36 39 36 Mainz 05 24 10 4 10 35 29 34 Eintracht Frankfurt 25 9 7 9 37 37 34 VfL Bochum 25 9 5 11 27 35 32 VfL Wolfsburg 26 9 4 13 29 40 31 Borussia Moenchengladbach 25 7 6 12 34 51 27 Augsburg 25 6 8 11 27 41 26 Arminia Bielefeld 25 5 10 10 22 33 25 ---------------------------------------------- VfB Stuttgart 26 5 8 13 32 48 23 ---------------------------------------------- Hertha Berlin 25 6 5 14 26 58 23 Greuther Fuerth 25 3 5 17 23 64 14 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division

>