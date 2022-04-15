Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :German Bundesliga table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 29 22 3 4 86 29 69 Borussia Dortmund 29 19 3 7 70 42 60 Bayer Leverkusen 29 15 7 7 68 42 52 RB Leipzig 29 15 6 8 64 31 51 -------------------------------------------- Freiburg 29 13 9 7 46 34 48 -------------------------------------------- Hoffenheim 29 13 5 11 50 45 44 -------------------------------------------- Union Berlin 29 12 8 9 38 39 44 FC Cologne 29 11 10 8 41 43 43 Eintracht Frankfurt 29 10 9 10 40 40 39 Mainz 05 29 11 5 13 43 36 38 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 29 10 7 12 41 52 37 VfL Bochum 29 10 6 13 30 40 36 VfL Wolfsburg 29 10 4 15 33 45 34 Augsburg 29 8 8 13 34 46 32 VfB Stuttgart 29 6 9 14 36 53 27 -------------------------------------------- Arminia Bielefeld 29 5 11 13 23 43 26 -------------------------------------------- Hertha Berlin 29 7 5 17 31 66 26 Greuther Fuerth 29 3 7 19 24 72 16 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division