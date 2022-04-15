UrduPoint.com

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Muhammad Rameez Published April 15, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :German Bundesliga table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 29 22 3 4 86 29 69 Borussia Dortmund 29 19 3 7 70 42 60 Bayer Leverkusen 29 15 7 7 68 42 52 RB Leipzig 29 15 6 8 64 31 51 -------------------------------------------- Freiburg 29 13 9 7 46 34 48 -------------------------------------------- Hoffenheim 29 13 5 11 50 45 44 -------------------------------------------- Union Berlin 29 12 8 9 38 39 44 FC Cologne 29 11 10 8 41 43 43 Eintracht Frankfurt 29 10 9 10 40 40 39 Mainz 05 29 11 5 13 43 36 38 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 29 10 7 12 41 52 37 VfL Bochum 29 10 6 13 30 40 36 VfL Wolfsburg 29 10 4 15 33 45 34 Augsburg 29 8 8 13 34 46 32 VfB Stuttgart 29 6 9 14 36 53 27 -------------------------------------------- Arminia Bielefeld 29 5 11 13 23 43 26 -------------------------------------------- Hertha Berlin 29 7 5 17 31 66 26 Greuther Fuerth 29 3 7 19 24 72 16 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division

Related Topics

German Mainz Bielefeld Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Bor From Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Eating several protein foods together can help low ..

Eating several protein foods together can help lower BP: Study

1 minute ago
 France's Macron wades into debate over executive p ..

France's Macron wades into debate over executive pay

1 minute ago
 Head of WHO visits BRSP Office Quetta

Head of WHO visits BRSP Office Quetta

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan to hear PTI's fore ..

Election Commission of Pakistan to hear PTI's foreign funding case on daily basi ..

1 minute ago
 Bayern look to 'turn misery into momentum' against ..

Bayern look to 'turn misery into momentum' against Bielefeld

5 minutes ago
 AIOU announces schedule for admissions in spring s ..

AIOU announces schedule for admissions in spring semester-2022

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.