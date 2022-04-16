Football: German Bundesliga table

UrduPoint.com

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's 1330GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's 1330GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 29 22 3 4 86 29 69 Borussia Dortmund 30 20 3 7 76 43 63 Bayer Leverkusen 29 15 7 7 68 42 52 RB Leipzig 29 15 6 8 64 31 51 -------------------------------------------- Freiburg 30 14 9 7 49 34 51 -------------------------------------------- Hoffenheim 29 13 5 11 50 45 44 -------------------------------------------- Union Berlin 29 12 8 9 38 39 44 Cologne 29 11 10 8 41 43 43 Mainz 05 30 11 6 13 43 36 39 Eintracht Frankfurt 29 10 9 10 40 40 39 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 29 10 7 12 41 52 37 VfL Bochum 30 10 6 14 30 43 36 VfL Wolfsburg 30 10 4 16 34 51 34 Augsburg 30 8 8 14 34 47 32 Hertha Berlin 30 8 5 17 32 66 29 -------------------------------------------- VfB Stuttgart 30 6 10 14 36 53 28 -------------------------------------------- Arminia Bielefeld 29 5 11 13 23 43 26 Greuther Fuerth 29 3 7 19 24 72 16 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division

