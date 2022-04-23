UrduPoint.com

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 23, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's 1330GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's 1330GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 30 23 3 4 89 29 72 Borussia Dortmund 30 20 3 7 76 43 63 Bayer Leverkusen 31 16 7 8 72 44 55 RB Leipzig 31 16 6 9 66 33 54 --------------------------------------------------- Freiburg 31 14 10 7 52 37 52 --------------------------------------------------- Union Berlin 31 14 8 9 42 40 50 --------------------------------------------------- Cologne 31 13 10 8 47 45 49 Hoffenheim 31 13 7 11 52 47 46 Eintracht Frankfurt 31 10 10 11 42 44 40 Mainz 05 31 11 6 14 43 41 39 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 31 10 8 13 45 58 38 VfL Wolfsburg 31 11 4 16 39 51 37 VfL Bochum 30 10 6 14 30 43 36 Augsburg 30 8 8 14 34 47 32 Hertha Berlin 30 8 5 17 32 66 29 --------------------------------------------------- VfB Stuttgart 30 6 10 14 36 53 28 --------------------------------------------------- Arminia Bielefeld 31 5 11 15 24 49 26 Greuther Fuerth 31 3 8 20 25 76 17 - relegated Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division

Related Topics

German Mainz Bielefeld Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Bor From Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Tennis: Istanbul WTA results - collated

Tennis: Istanbul WTA results - collated

40 seconds ago
 Prime Minister vows to serve people of Balochistan ..

Prime Minister vows to serve people of Balochistan, efface grievances

41 seconds ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

43 seconds ago
 Stiffness of arteries could indicate severe COVID- ..

Stiffness of arteries could indicate severe COVID-19 risk: Study

44 seconds ago
 Compensation cheques given to heirs of Dadu fire v ..

Compensation cheques given to heirs of Dadu fire victims

6 minutes ago
 Turkey Closes Airspace to Russian Planes Headed to ..

Turkey Closes Airspace to Russian Planes Headed to Syria - Foreign Minister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.