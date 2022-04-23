Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's 1330GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 30 23 3 4 89 29 72 Borussia Dortmund 30 20 3 7 76 43 63 Bayer Leverkusen 31 16 7 8 72 44 55 RB Leipzig 31 16 6 9 66 33 54 --------------------------------------------------- Freiburg 31 14 10 7 52 37 52 --------------------------------------------------- Union Berlin 31 14 8 9 42 40 50 --------------------------------------------------- Cologne 31 13 10 8 47 45 49 Hoffenheim 31 13 7 11 52 47 46 Eintracht Frankfurt 31 10 10 11 42 44 40 Mainz 05 31 11 6 14 43 41 39 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 31 10 8 13 45 58 38 VfL Wolfsburg 31 11 4 16 39 51 37 VfL Bochum 30 10 6 14 30 43 36 Augsburg 30 8 8 14 34 47 32 Hertha Berlin 30 8 5 17 32 66 29 --------------------------------------------------- VfB Stuttgart 30 6 10 14 36 53 28 --------------------------------------------------- Arminia Bielefeld 31 5 11 15 24 49 26 Greuther Fuerth 31 3 8 20 25 76 17 - relegated Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division