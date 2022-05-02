UrduPoint.com

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Muhammad Rameez Published May 02, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Berlin, April 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :German Bundesliga table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 32 24 3 5 93 33 75 - champions Borussia Dortmund 32 20 3 9 80 50 63 Bayer Leverkusen 31 16 7 8 72 44 55 RB Leipzig 31 16 6 9 66 33 54 ----------------------------------------------------- Freiburg 31 14 10 7 52 37 52 ----------------------------------------------------- Cologne 32 14 10 8 51 46 52 ----------------------------------------------------- Union Berlin 32 14 9 9 43 41 51 Hoffenheim 31 13 7 11 52 47 46 Mainz 05 32 12 6 14 46 42 42 Eintracht Frankfurt 31 10 10 11 42 44 40 VfL Bochum 32 11 6 15 34 48 39 VfL Wolfsburg 32 11 5 16 40 52 38 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 31 10 8 13 45 58 38 Augsburg 32 9 8 15 37 51 35 Hertha Berlin 32 9 6 17 35 67 33 ----------------------------------------------------- VfB Stuttgart 32 6 11 15 37 56 29 ----------------------------------------------------- Arminia Bielefeld 32 5 12 15 25 50 27 Greuther Fuerth 32 3 9 20 26 77 18 - relegated Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division

Related Topics

German Mainz Bielefeld Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Bor From Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

'Heavy fighting' in east as Kyiv tries fresh Mariu ..

'Heavy fighting' in east as Kyiv tries fresh Mariupol evacuation

3 minutes ago
 Japan Inks Defense Transfer Agreement With Thailan ..

Japan Inks Defense Transfer Agreement With Thailand - Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 Russian Football Clubs Will Not Participate in UEF ..

Russian Football Clubs Will Not Participate in UEFA Competitions Next Season - U ..

3 minutes ago
 5 killed over old enmity in Ahmadpur East

5 killed over old enmity in Ahmadpur East

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine seeks to stall relentless Russian onslaugh ..

Ukraine seeks to stall relentless Russian onslaught in Donbas

3 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.