Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, April 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :German Bundesliga table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 32 24 3 5 93 33 75 - champions Borussia Dortmund 32 20 3 9 80 50 63 Bayer Leverkusen 31 16 7 8 72 44 55 RB Leipzig 31 16 6 9 66 33 54 ----------------------------------------------------- Freiburg 31 14 10 7 52 37 52 ----------------------------------------------------- Cologne 32 14 10 8 51 46 52 ----------------------------------------------------- Union Berlin 32 14 9 9 43 41 51 Hoffenheim 31 13 7 11 52 47 46 Mainz 05 32 12 6 14 46 42 42 Eintracht Frankfurt 31 10 10 11 42 44 40 VfL Bochum 32 11 6 15 34 48 39 VfL Wolfsburg 32 11 5 16 40 52 38 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 31 10 8 13 45 58 38 Augsburg 32 9 8 15 37 51 35 Hertha Berlin 32 9 6 17 35 67 33 ----------------------------------------------------- VfB Stuttgart 32 6 11 15 37 56 29 ----------------------------------------------------- Arminia Bielefeld 32 5 12 15 25 50 27 Greuther Fuerth 32 3 9 20 26 77 18 - relegated Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division