Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :German Bundesliga table after the final matchday of the season on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 34 24 5 5 97 37 77 - champions Borussia Dortmund 34 22 3 9 85 52 69 Bayer Leverkusen 34 19 7 8 80 47 64 RB Leipzig 34 17 7 10 72 37 58 ------------------------------------------------------------ Union Berlin 34 16 9 9 50 44 57 Freiburg 34 15 10 9 58 46 55 ------------------------------------------------------------ Cologne 34 14 10 10 52 49 52 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mainz 05 34 13 7 14 50 45 46 Hoffenheim 34 13 7 14 58 60 46 Bo.

Moenchengladbach 34 12 9 13 54 61 45 Eintracht Frankfurt 34 10 12 12 45 49 42 VfL Wolfsburg 34 12 6 16 43 54 42 VfL Bochum 34 12 6 16 38 52 42 Augsburg 34 10 8 16 39 56 38 VfB Stuttgart 34 7 12 15 41 59 33 ------------------------------------------------------------ Hertha Berlin 34 9 6 19 37 71 33 ------------------------------------------------------------ Arminia Bielefeld 34 5 13 16 27 53 28 - relegation Greuther Fuerth 34 3 9 22 28 82 18 - relegation Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; teams in fifth and sixth qualifies for the Europa League.

The seventh-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division