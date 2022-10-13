Football: German Bundesliga table

UrduPoint.com

October 13, 2022

German Bundesliga table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :German Bundesliga table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Union Berlin 9 6 2 1 16 6 20 Freiburg 9 5 3 1 14 8 18 Bayern Munich 9 4 4 1 25 8 16 Borussia Dortmund 9 5 1 3 13 12 16 Werder Bremen 9 4 3 2 20 14 15 Borussia Moenchengladbach 9 4 3 2 16 12 15 Hoffenheim 9 4 2 3 14 10 14 Eintracht Frankfurt 9 4 2 3 16 16 14 Cologne 9 3 4 2 16 15 13 Augsburg 9 4 1 4 9 13 13 Leipzig 9 3 3 3 14 13 12 Mainz 9 3 3 3 9 13 12 Wolfsburg 9 2 3 4 9 15 9 Hertha Berlin 9 1 5 3 10 12 8 Bayer Leverkusen 9 2 2 5 13 16 8 Schalke 9 1 3 5 10 21 6Stuttgart 9 0 5 4 9 14 5Bochum 9 1 1 7 8 23 4

