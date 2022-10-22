UrduPoint.com

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Muhammad Rameez Published October 22, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Union Berlin 10 7 2 1 18 6 23 Bayern Munich 11 6 4 1 32 8 22 SC Freiburg 11 6 3 2 16 13 21 Borussia Dortmund 11 6 1 4 18 14 19 Mainz 05 11 5 3 3 16 13 18 Hoffenheim 11 5 2 4 17 12 17 Eintracht Frankfurt 10 5 2 3 21 17 17 Borussia Moenchengladbach 10 4 4 2 18 14 16 RB Leipzig 11 4 4 3 20 18 16 FC Cologne 11 4 4 3 19 22 16 Werder Bremen 11 4 3 4 20 18 15 Augsburg 11 4 2 5 14 19 14 VfL Wolfsburg 11 2 5 4 13 19 11 Bayer Leverkusen 11 2 3 6 16 23 9 Hertha Berlin 10 1 5 4 12 15 8 VfB Stuttgart 11 1 5 5 13 20 8Schalke 04 10 1 3 6 10 24 6VfL Bochum 10 1 1 8 9 27 4

