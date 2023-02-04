Football: German Bundesliga Table
German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 18 10 7 1 52 16 37 Union Berlin 18 11 3 4 31 22 36 RB Leipzig 18 10 5 3 39 24 35 Borussia Dortmund 18 11 1 6 33 25 34 Freiburg 18 10 4 4 29 25 34 Eintracht Frankfurt 18 9 5 4 37 26 32 Wolfsburg 18 8 5 5 36 22 29 Borussia Moenchengladbach 18 7 4 7 34 29 25 Bayer Leverkusen 19 7 3 9 30 31 24 Werder Bremen 18 7 3 8 29 37 24 Mainz 18 6 5 7 26 29 23 Cologne 18 5 7 6 29 31 22 Augsburg 19 6 3 10 24 33 21 Hoffenheim 18 5 4 9 26 31 19 Stuttgart 18 3 7 8 22 32 16 Bochum 18 5 1 12 19 44 16Hertha Berlin 18 3 5 10 20 32 14Schalke 18 2 4 12 14 41 10