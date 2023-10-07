Football: German Bundesliga Table
Muhammad Rameez Published October 07, 2023 | 11:55 PM
German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Stuttgart 7 6 0 1 22 8 18
Borussia Dortmund 7 5 2 0 16 8 17
Bayer Leverkusen 6 5 1 0 20 6 16
Bayern Munich 6 4 2 0 20 6 14
------------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 7 4 2 1 16 6 14
Hoffenheim 6 4 0 2 13 9 12
------------------------------------------
Wolfsburg 7 4 0 3 10 9 12
Freiburg 6 3 1 2 7 10 10
Eintracht Frankfurt 6 1 4 1 4 5 7
Heidenheim 6 2 1 3 10 13 7
Darmstadt 7 2 1 4 12 19 7
Union Berlin 6 2 0 4 9 10 6
Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 1 3 3 13 16 6
Werder Bremen 6 2 0 4 10 14 6
Augsburg 7 1 2 4 10 17 5
------------------------------------------
Bochum 7 0 4 3 5 19 4
------------------------------------------
Mainz 7 0 2 5 6 19 2
Cologne 6 0 1 5 4 11 1
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.
Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.