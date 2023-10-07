Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Stuttgart 7 6 0 1 22 8 18

Borussia Dortmund 7 5 2 0 16 8 17

Bayer Leverkusen 6 5 1 0 20 6 16

Bayern Munich 6 4 2 0 20 6 14

------------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 7 4 2 1 16 6 14

Hoffenheim 6 4 0 2 13 9 12

------------------------------------------

Wolfsburg 7 4 0 3 10 9 12

Freiburg 6 3 1 2 7 10 10

Eintracht Frankfurt 6 1 4 1 4 5 7

Heidenheim 6 2 1 3 10 13 7

Darmstadt 7 2 1 4 12 19 7

Union Berlin 6 2 0 4 9 10 6

Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 1 3 3 13 16 6

Werder Bremen 6 2 0 4 10 14 6

Augsburg 7 1 2 4 10 17 5

------------------------------------------

Bochum 7 0 4 3 5 19 4

------------------------------------------

Mainz 7 0 2 5 6 19 2

Cologne 6 0 1 5 4 11 1

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.