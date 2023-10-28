Football: German Bundesliga Table
Muhammad Rameez Published October 28, 2023 | 10:19 PM
German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Bayern Munich 9 7 2 0 34 7 23
Bayer Leverkusen 8 7 1 0 25 7 22
Stuttgart 9 7 0 2 27 11 21
Borussia Dortmund 8 6 2 0 17 8 20
------------------------------------------
Hoffenheim 9 6 0 3 20 16 18
RB Leipzig 8 5 2 1 19 7 17
------------------------------------------
Eintracht Frankfurt 8 3 4 1 9 6 13
Freiburg 8 4 1 3 9 14 13
Wolfsburg 9 4 0 5 13 14 12
Augsburg 9 3 2 4 18 21 11
Borussia Moenchengladbach 9 2 3 4 16 20 9
Werder Bremen 9 3 0 6 14 18 9
Heidenheim 9 2 1 6 13 22 7
Darmstadt 9 2 1 6 13 30 7
Union Berlin 9 2 0 7 11 19 6
------------------------------------------
Bochum 9 0 5 4 8 23 5
------------------------------------------
Cologne 8 1 1 6 7 15 4
Mainz 9 0 3 6 9 24 3
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.
Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.