Football: German Bundesliga Table

Published November 04, 2023

Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 10 9 1 0 30 10 28

Bayern Munich 9 7 2 0 34 7 23

VfB Stuttgart 9 7 0 2 27 11 21

Borussia Dortmund 9 6 3 0 20 11 21

--------------------------

RB Leipzig 10 6 2 2 25 9 20

Hoffenheim 10 6 0 4 22 19 18

--------------------------

Eintracht Frankfurt 10 4 5 1 15 9 17

SC Freiburg 10 4 2 4 13 19 14

VfL Wolfsburg 9 4 0 5 13 14 12

Augsburg 10 3 3 4 19 22 12

Borussia Moenchengladbach 10 2 4 4 19 23 10

Werder Bremen 9 3 0 6 14 18 9

VfL Bochum 10 1 5 4 10 24 8

Heidenheim 9 2 1 6 13 22 7

SV Darmstadt 98 10 2 1 7 14 32 7

--------------------------

Union Berlin 10 2 0 8 11 22 6

--------------------------

Mainz 10 1 3 6 11 24 6

FC Cologne 10 1 2 7 8 22 5

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.

More Stories From Sports