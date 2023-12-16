Football: German Bundesliga Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 16, 2023 | 11:55 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 14 11 3 0 39 12 36
Bayern Munich 13 10 2 1 44 14 32
Stuttgart 14 10 1 3 34 16 31
RB Leipzig 14 9 2 3 34 15 29
----------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 15 7 5 3 29 24 26
Hoffenheim 14 7 2 5 28 24 23
----------------------------
Eintracht Frankfurt 14 5 6 3 24 16 21
Freiburg 14 6 3 5 17 23 21
Wolfsburg 15 6 1 8 19 25 19
Augsburg 15 4 6 5 24 28 18
Borussia Moenchengladbach 15 4 5 6 30 33 17
Heidenheim 15 5 2 8 22 30 17
Bochum 15 3 7 5 18 29 16
Werder Bremen 15 4 3 8 22 29 15
Cologne 14 2 4 8 10 24 10
----------------------------
Union Berlin 14 3 1 10 15 31 10
----------------------------
Mainz 15 1 6 8 12 27 9
Darmstadt 15 2 3 10 17 38 9
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.
Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.