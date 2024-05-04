Football: German Bundesliga Table
Muhammad Rameez Published May 04, 2024 | 09:10 PM
German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 31 25 6 0 77 22 81 - champions
Bayern Munich 32 22 3 7 90 41 69
Stuttgart 32 21 4 7 73 39 67
RB Leipzig 32 19 6 7 74 36 63
Borussia Dortmund 32 17 9 6 64 40 60
------------------------------------------
Eintracht Frankfurt 31 11 12 8 47 42 45
------------------------------------------
Hoffenheim 32 11 7 14 56 64 40
------------------------------------------
Freiburg 31 11 7 13 43 55 40
Augsburg 32 10 9 13 49 57 39
Werder Bremen 32 10 8 14 43 52 38
Heidenheim 31 9 10 12 44 52 37
Wolfsburg 32 10 7 15 40 51 37
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 32 7 13 13 55 62 33
Union Berlin 31 8 6 17 26 50 30
Bochum 31 6 12 13 37 62 30
------------------------------------------
Mainz 31 5 13 13 32 49 28
------------------------------------------
Cologne 31 4 11 16 24 54 23
Darmstadt 32 3 8 21 30 76 17 - relegated
Note: Top five qualify for Champions League, sixth for Europa League and seventh for Conference League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.
afp
Recent Stories
CRD survey unveils 18% Pakistanis quit smoking
CPO orders prompt legal relief to masses
Football: German Bundesliga results
NTUF granted patent for Innovative Multilayered Natural Fiber Composite Helmet
Scholz says attacks on deputies 'threaten' democracy
Arsenal sink Bournemouth to move four points clear in title race
New industrial policy to be announced soon: Rana Tanveer
Narvaez beats favourite Pogacar to opening Giro stage
Zahir Shah inspects wheat godown in Mardan
Cyclone bears down on flood-hit Kenya, Tanzania
Newly appointed Governor KP takes oath
Deputy PM Dar meets Kuwaiti Foreign Minister
More Stories From Sports
-
Football: German Bundesliga results32 minutes ago
-
Arsenal sink Bournemouth to move four points clear in title race46 minutes ago
-
Narvaez beats favourite Pogacar to opening Giro stage32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan downs hosts Malaysia in Azlan Shah Cup42 minutes ago
-
Wapda, Asia Ghee Mills, WSTC, SA victorious in National Challenge Cup53 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi wants new floodlights, enhanced facilitation at stadiums1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results32 minutes ago
-
Ipswich promoted to Premier League for first time in 22 years32 minutes ago
-
Volleyball League from May 111 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship table31 minutes ago
-
Sinner withdraws from Italian Open with hip injury31 minutes ago
-
Ipswich promoted to Premier League for first time in 22 years26 minutes ago