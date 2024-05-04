Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Muhammad Rameez Published May 04, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 31 25 6 0 77 22 81 - champions

Bayern Munich 32 22 3 7 90 41 69

Stuttgart 32 21 4 7 73 39 67

RB Leipzig 32 19 6 7 74 36 63

Borussia Dortmund 32 17 9 6 64 40 60

------------------------------------------

Eintracht Frankfurt 31 11 12 8 47 42 45

------------------------------------------

Hoffenheim 32 11 7 14 56 64 40

------------------------------------------

Freiburg 31 11 7 13 43 55 40

Augsburg 32 10 9 13 49 57 39

Werder Bremen 32 10 8 14 43 52 38

Heidenheim 31 9 10 12 44 52 37

Wolfsburg 32 10 7 15 40 51 37

Bor.

Moenchengladbach 32 7 13 13 55 62 33

Union Berlin 31 8 6 17 26 50 30

Bochum 31 6 12 13 37 62 30

------------------------------------------

Mainz 31 5 13 13 32 49 28

------------------------------------------

Cologne 31 4 11 16 24 54 23

Darmstadt 32 3 8 21 30 76 17 - relegated

Note: Top five qualify for Champions League, sixth for Europa League and seventh for Conference League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.

afp

