Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Muhammad Rameez Published October 19, 2024 | 10:05 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

RB Leipzig 7 5 2 0 11 2 17

SC Freiburg 7 5 0 2 12 8 15

Bayern Munich 6 4 2 0 20 7 14

Bayer Leverkusen 7 4 2 1 18 13 14

----------------------------------------

Eintracht Frankfurt 7 4 1 2 15 11 13

----------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 7 4 1 2 14 12 13

----------------------------------------

Union Berlin 6 3 2 1 6 4 11

VfB Stuttgart 6 2 3 1 15 11 9

Heidenheim 7 3 0 4 12 11 9

Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 3 0 4 10 12 9

Mainz 7 2 2 3 11 12 8

Werder Bremen 6 2 2 2 8 12 8

VfL Wolfsburg 6 2 1 3 13 12 7

Hoffenheim 7 2 1 4 13 17 7

Augsburg 7 2 1 4 10 18 7

----------------------------------------

St Pauli 7 1 1 5 5 11 4

----------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 6 0 2 4 9 19 2

VfL Bochum 7 0 1 6 7 17 1

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Kiel Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Frankfurt Berlin Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Matric supplementary results to be announced on 30 ..

Matric supplementary results to be announced on 30th

38 seconds ago
 Ahsan chairs meeting for humanitarian relief to Ga ..

Ahsan chairs meeting for humanitarian relief to Gaza, Lebanon

41 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan secu ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan secures 2nd position in pistol sho ..

43 seconds ago
 Green Tractor Programme: Punjab govt. receives mor ..

Green Tractor Programme: Punjab govt. receives more than 1.5 m applications

44 seconds ago
 Gaza officials accuse Israeli forces of attacking ..

Gaza officials accuse Israeli forces of attacking hospital

2 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

2 hours ago
Air Blue flight safely landed in Karachi after bir ..

Air Blue flight safely landed in Karachi after bird strike incident

2 hours ago
 EPI organises second "Puppet Show" for awareness ..

EPI organises second "Puppet Show" for awareness about vaccinations

2 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

2 hours ago
 Police crackdown continue against unfit PSVs, 987 ..

Police crackdown continue against unfit PSVs, 987 vehicles impounded

2 hours ago
 'Our world collapsed': Brazil dam disaster victims ..

'Our world collapsed': Brazil dam disaster victims seek justice in UK

2 hours ago
 Talal advocates for empowering parliament through ..

Talal advocates for empowering parliament through constitutional amendments

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports