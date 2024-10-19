Football: German Bundesliga Table
Muhammad Rameez Published October 19, 2024 | 10:05 PM
German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
RB Leipzig 7 5 2 0 11 2 17
SC Freiburg 7 5 0 2 12 8 15
Bayern Munich 6 4 2 0 20 7 14
Bayer Leverkusen 7 4 2 1 18 13 14
----------------------------------------
Eintracht Frankfurt 7 4 1 2 15 11 13
----------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 7 4 1 2 14 12 13
----------------------------------------
Union Berlin 6 3 2 1 6 4 11
VfB Stuttgart 6 2 3 1 15 11 9
Heidenheim 7 3 0 4 12 11 9
Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 3 0 4 10 12 9
Mainz 7 2 2 3 11 12 8
Werder Bremen 6 2 2 2 8 12 8
VfL Wolfsburg 6 2 1 3 13 12 7
Hoffenheim 7 2 1 4 13 17 7
Augsburg 7 2 1 4 10 18 7
----------------------------------------
St Pauli 7 1 1 5 5 11 4
----------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 6 0 2 4 9 19 2
VfL Bochum 7 0 1 6 7 17 1
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
