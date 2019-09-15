Football: German Bundesliga Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 12:01 AM
Berlin, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Borussia Dortmund 4 3 0 1 13 5 9 RB Leipzig 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 Wolfsburg 4 2 2 0 7 3 8 Bayern Munich 3 2 1 0 11 3 7 B.
Moenchengladbach 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 Bayer Leverkusen 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Freiburg 3 2 0 1 7 3 6 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 2 0 2 5 5 6 Werder Bremen 4 2 0 2 8 9 6 Hoffenheim 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Schalke 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Fortuna Duesseldorf 4 1 1 2 6 7 4 Union Berlin 4 1 1 2 5 8 4 Augsburg 4 1 1 2 6 10 4 Cologne 4 1 0 3 4 7 3 Mainz 4 1 0 3 4 13 3 Paderborn 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Hertha Berlin 4 0 1 3 3 10 1 afpBORUSSIA DORTMUND