Football: German Bundesliga Table
Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:15 PM
German Bundesliga table after Saturday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 5 1 1 15 6 16 Vfl Wolfsburg 8 4 4 0 11 5 16 Bayern Munich 8 4 3 1 22 10 15 RB Leipzig 8 4 3 1 16 8 15 Schalke 7 4 2 1 14 7 14 Freiburg 8 4 2 2 15 9 14 Eintracht Frankfurt 8 4 2 2 14 10 14 Bayer Leverkusen 8 4 2 2 12 11 14 Borussia Dortmund 7 3 3 1 19 11 12 Hertha Berlin 8 3 2 3 13 13 11 Werder Bremen 8 2 3 3 13 17 9 Hoffenheim 7 2 2 3 6 11 8 Fortuna Duesseldorf 8 2 1 5 10 14 7 Union Berlin 8 2 1 5 8 13 7 Augsburg 8 1 3 4 10 21 6 Mainz 8 2 0 6 7 18 6 Cologne 7 1 1 5 5 16 4 Paderborn 7 0 1 6 9 19 1 afpBORUSSIA DORTMUND