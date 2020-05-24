UrduPoint.com
Football: German Bundesliga Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 12:51 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 26 18 4 4 75 26 58 Borussia Dortmund 27 17 6 4 74 33 57 Bayer Leverkusen 27 16 5 6 52 32 53 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 27 16 4 7 53 34 52 ---------------------------------------------------- RB Leipzig 26 14 9 3 63 27 51 VfL Wolfsburg 27 10 9 8 36 33 39 ---------------------------------------------------- Freiburg 27 10 7 10 35 37 37 Schalke 04 26 9 10 7 33 40 37 Hoffenheim 27 10 6 11 36 47 36 Hertha Berlin 27 9 7 11 39 48 34 Cologne 26 10 3 13 41 47 33 Union Berlin 27 9 3 15 32 47 30 Eintracht Frankfurt 25 8 4 13 39 44 28 Augsburg 26 7 6 13 37 54 27 Mainz 05 26 8 3 15 36 55 27 ---------------------------------------------------- Fortuna Duesseldorf 26 5 8 13 27 50 23 ---------------------------------------------------- Werder Bremen 26 5 6 15 29 59 21 Paderborn 27 4 6 17 31 55 18 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth-placed qualify for Europa League-- Bottom two relegated; third from bottom into relegation/promotion play-off

