Football: Greek defender Sokratis joins Olympiacos

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Greek football club Olympiacos signed experienced defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos on a free transfer on Monday.

"Welcome to Olympiacos @SokratisPapa5!," the club said on Twitter.

In a statement, Olympiacos said that Papastathopoulos, 32, signed a contract until 2023 summer.

Last week Papastathopoulos left English Premier League side Arsenal to be a free agent.

Papastathopoulos had also played for Italian club AC Milan and Germany's Borussia Dortmund.

The Greek central defender helped Milan win the 2011 Italian top-tier Serie A title.

Papastathopoulos was a Dortmund regular when he won the 2017 German Cup.??????? He also bagged the 2020 English FA CUP with Arsenal.

Papastathopoulos had 90 caps for Greece, playing for his country in the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup tournaments.