UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Greek Defender Sokratis Joins Olympiacos

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 01:22 PM

Football: Greek defender Sokratis joins Olympiacos

Greek football club Olympiacos signed experienced defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos on a free transfer on Monday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Greek football club Olympiacos signed experienced defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos on a free transfer on Monday.

"Welcome to Olympiacos @SokratisPapa5!," the club said on Twitter.

In a statement, Olympiacos said that Papastathopoulos, 32, signed a contract until 2023 summer.

Last week Papastathopoulos left English Premier League side Arsenal to be a free agent.

Papastathopoulos had also played for Italian club AC Milan and Germany's Borussia Dortmund.

The Greek central defender helped Milan win the 2011 Italian top-tier Serie A title.

Papastathopoulos was a Dortmund regular when he won the 2017 German Cup.??????? He also bagged the 2020 English FA CUP with Arsenal.

Papastathopoulos had 90 caps for Greece, playing for his country in the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Related Topics

Football World Twitter German FIFA Germany Dortmund Milan Greece Cuban Peso 2017 2020 Arsenal Premier League AC Milan Borussia

Recent Stories

Black laws on rise, secularism on decline in Indi ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand likely to approve Pfizer vaccine next ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong approves BioNTech vaccine

2 minutes ago

Greece bans large gatherings for 'health' reasons

3 minutes ago

South Africa loses 3rd wicket to Pakistan at 108 r ..

22 minutes ago

Nadal takes veiled swipe at Djokovic over quaranti ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.