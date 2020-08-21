UrduPoint.com
Football Ground Inaugurated In Lyari

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:19 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman DMC South Malik Muhammad Fayyaz Awan has said that football is the most played and watched sports in the world.

He said football is the identity of Lyari and the youth here are obsessed with this game as well as Lyari is the nursery of football in the country, he added.

He expressed these views on the occasion of inauguration of Malik Muhammad Fayyaz Football Ground named after him in Chakiwara, Lyari, according to a news release issued here Friday.

Malik Fayyaz Awan added "It is said that in the past too many players from Lyari have made the country famous through their sport at the international and national level. The construction of a new football ground in Lyari will help us a lot in making future stars players".

All the encroachments from the place were removed in the first phase after which the construction work of a football ground was started by the Horticulture Department DMC - South which was completed in a period of ten months. The facilities of flood lights including artificial grass in the ground, pavilion and shed have been provided in the ground.

Chairman Malik Fayyaz Awan said we have completed record development projects in South District during our four year tenure and we have made every effort to provide local government facilities to the people.

Provided full opportunities to our young players to showcase their talents so that in future they can raise the name and flag of their district, city, province and the country. Construction of football ground is a gift to the people of Lyari and especially to our young footballers.

Malik Fayyaz thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for announcing the upgradation of Kakri Ground Lyari and said that more grounds would be constructed in District South in future.

Fayyaz mentioned the martyrs of the blast that took place on August 7, 2013 at the said venue and paid homage to martyrs.

He thanked Aurangzeb Shahmir and Asim Ali Khan, Director Parks Department, DMC South and his entire team for their important role in the construction of the ground.

Amin Faqir, Lala Faqir Hussain, Habib Hassan, Ibrahim Gul, Anwar, Sajid Hussain, Amir Ahmed, Sajid Bahadur and other prominent personalities attended the ceremony.

