UrduPoint.com

Football House Returned To NC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 12, 2022 | 05:22 PM

Football house returned to NC

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Saturday congratulated the football athletes and fans as the Football House Lahore had been returned to the International Football Federation (FIFA) Normalization Committee

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Saturday congratulated the football athletes and fans as the Football House Lahore had been returned to the International Football Federation (FIFA) Normalization Committee.

She said we were looking forward to early restoration of Pakistan membership and a partnership with NC for fair and transparent elections.

She tweeted, "I congratulate Football athletes and football fans. Football House has been returned to FIFA. We are looking forward to early restoration of Pakistan membership and a partnership with NC for fair and transparent elections."

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Lahore FIFA

Recent Stories

Zahreer Abbas inducted into PCB's hall of fame

Zahreer Abbas inducted into PCB's hall of fame

17 minutes ago
 Cottage Industry important for economic stability: ..

Cottage Industry important for economic stability: Nauman Kabir

27 minutes ago
 Punjab Culture Day in Narowal on March 14: DC

Punjab Culture Day in Narowal on March 14: DC

42 minutes ago
 Jashan-e-Baharan festival will start from Mar 31

Jashan-e-Baharan festival will start from Mar 31

42 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Islam and Feminism' held at SU:

Seminar on 'Islam and Feminism' held at SU:

43 minutes ago
 Commissioner for lodging of FIR over wall chalking ..

Commissioner for lodging of FIR over wall chalking

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>