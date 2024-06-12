Football: International Friendly Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 12, 2024 | 06:37 PM
International friendly results on Tuesday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) International friendly results on Tuesday:
Portugal 3 (Felix 18, Cristiano Ronaldo 50, 60) Ireland 0
Moldova 0 Ukraine 4 (Yaremchuk 2, Tsyhankov 43, Dovbyk 49, Sudakov 54)
Malta 0 Greece 2 (Bakasetas 7-pen, Tzolis 15)
Northern Ireland 2 (Bradley 16, 22) Andorra 0
Belarus 0 Israel 4 (Melamed 7, Safuri 18, Shlomo 36, Kanaan 82)
San Marino 1 (Giocondi 81) Cyprus 4 (Satsias 45+2, Kastanos 53, 55, Kakoullis 83)
Kazakhstan 2 (Vorogovskiy 2, Samorodov 28) Azerbaijan 3 (Madatov 42, Mahmudov 51-pen, Bayramov 73)
