Football: International friendly results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 12, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) International friendly results on Tuesday:

Portugal 3 (Felix 18, Cristiano Ronaldo 50, 60) Ireland 0

Moldova 0 Ukraine 4 (Yaremchuk 2, Tsyhankov 43, Dovbyk 49, Sudakov 54)

Malta 0 Greece 2 (Bakasetas 7-pen, Tzolis 15)

Northern Ireland 2 (Bradley 16, 22) Andorra 0

Belarus 0 Israel 4 (Melamed 7, Safuri 18, Shlomo 36, Kanaan 82)

San Marino 1 (Giocondi 81) Cyprus 4 (Satsias 45+2, Kastanos 53, 55, Kakoullis 83)

Kazakhstan 2 (Vorogovskiy 2, Samorodov 28) Azerbaijan 3 (Madatov 42, Mahmudov 51-pen, Bayramov 73)

