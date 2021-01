Football Italian Cup results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Italian Cup results on Wednesday: Last 16 Fiorentina 1 (Kouame 57) Inter Milan 2 (Vidal 40-pen, Lukaku 119) aet Playing later ( all times GMT) Napoli v Empoli (1545), Juventus v Genoa (1845) Played Tuesday AC Milan 0 Torino 0 aet Milan win 5-4 on penalties Thursday (GMT)Sassuolo v SPAL (1530), Atalanta v Cagliari (1915)

