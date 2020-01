Football: Italian Cup results

Results from the Italian Cup on Wednesday (aet denotes after extra time)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :results from the Italian Cup on Wednesday (aet denotes after extra time): Last 16 Fiorentina 2 (Cutrone 11, Lirola 84) Atalanta 1 (Ilicic 67) Playing later (GMT) AC Milan v SPAL (1700), Juventus v Udinese (1945) Played Tuesday Inter Milan 4 (Lukaku 1, 49, Valero 22, Ranocchia 80) Cagliari 1 (Oliva 73) Lazio 4 (Patric 10, Parolo 26, Immobile 58-pen, Bastos 89) Cremonese 0 Napoli 2 (Insigne 26-pen, 38-pen) Perugia 0 Played January 9 Torino 1 (De Silvestri 23) Genoa 1 (Favilli 14) - aet Torino win 5-3 on penalties Playing ThursdayParma v Roma (2015)