Football: Italian Serie A Result
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:51 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A result on Wednesday: Torino 3 (Zaza 77, 90+2, Mandragora 87) Sassuolo 2 (Berardi 6, 38)
Recent Stories
Court orders for medical examination of Zardari's ..
National Assembly body rejects baseless report of ..
PDMA with stakeholders devise contingency plan for ..
MBRCGI launches ‘Government Innovations from the ..
UN Asks for $3.85Bln to Assist 16Mln Vulnerable Ye ..
Ex-French President Sarkozy Goes on Trial for Ille ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Ibrahimovic fit to play a role for AC Milan against Man Utd42 minutes ago
-
Mourinho warns Son may not be released for South Korea duty1 hour ago
-
KP's Saud upset top seeded Akash Rafiq, qualifies for Q-finals of KP Snooker Championship1 hour ago
-
Final round of MG Zalmi Camp held1 hour ago
-
US Continues Consultations on Whether to Boycott 2022 Beijing Olympics - Blinken2 hours ago
-
Put The Kettle On comes to the boil in Champion Chase at Cheltenham2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Zimbabwe T20 international scoreboard2 hours ago
-
Spanish league president hopes fans can return after Easter2 hours ago
-
Swashbuckling Gurbaz stars in Afghanistan's Twenty20 win over Zimbabwe2 hours ago
-
Football chiefs 'too slow' to act, says review into child sex abuse scandal2 hours ago
-
UEFA Confident That Champions League Final Can Be Held With Spectators - Reports2 hours ago
-
England expect Slade to be fit for Ireland finale3 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.