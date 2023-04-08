Football: Italian Serie A Result
Muhammad Rameez Published April 08, 2023 | 10:20 PM
Italian Serie A results on Saturda
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A results on Saturday: Udinese 2 (Lovric 18, Beto 90+2-pen) Monza 2 (Colpani 48, Rovella 56) Playing later (times GMT) Fiorentina v Spezia (1230), Atalanta v Bologna, Sampdoria v Cremonese (both 1430), Verona v Sassuolo, Torino v Roma (both 1630), Lazio v Juventus (1845) Lecce 1 (Di Francesco 52) Napoli 2 (Di Lorenzo 18, Gallo 64-og)AC Milan 0 Empoli 0Salernitana 1 (Candreva 90) Inter 1 (Gosens 6)