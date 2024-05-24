Football: Italian Serie A Result
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 24, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Thursday:
Cagliari 2 (Deiola 64, Mutandwa 85) Fiorentina 3 (Bonaventura 39, Gonzalez 89, Arthur 90+13-pen)
Friday
Saturday
Juventus v Monza (1600), AC Milan v Salernitana (1845)
Sunday
Atalanta v Torino, Napoli v Lecce (both 1600), Empoli v Roma, Frosinone v Udinese, Lazio v Sassuolo, Verona v Inter Milan (1845)
