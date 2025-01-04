Football: Italian Serie A Result
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 04, 2025 | 10:53 PM
Italian Serie A result on Saturday
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A result on Saturday:
Venezia 1 (Pohjanpalo 5) Empoli 1 (Esposito 32)
Playing later (times GMT)
Fiorentina v Napoli (1700), Verona v Udinese (1945)
Sunday
Monza v Cagliari (1130), Lecce v Genoa (1400), Torino v Parma (1700), Roma v Lazio (1945)
January 14
Como v AC Milan (1730), Atalanta v Juventus (1945)
January 15
Inter Milan v Bologna (1945)
-- AC Milan, Atalanta, Inter Milan and Juventus competing in the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia
