Football: Italian Serie A result

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 04, 2025 | 10:53 PM

Italian Serie A result on Saturday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A result on Saturday:

Venezia 1 (Pohjanpalo 5) Empoli 1 (Esposito 32)

Playing later (times GMT)

Fiorentina v Napoli (1700), Verona v Udinese (1945)

Sunday

Monza v Cagliari (1130), Lecce v Genoa (1400), Torino v Parma (1700), Roma v Lazio (1945)

January 14

Como v AC Milan (1730), Atalanta v Juventus (1945)

January 15

Inter Milan v Bologna (1945)

-- AC Milan, Atalanta, Inter Milan and Juventus competing in the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

