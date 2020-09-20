UrduPoint.com
Football: Italian Serie A Results

Sun 20th September 2020

Football: Italian Serie A results

Italian Serie A results on the opening weekend of the 2020/2021 season on Saturday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A results on the opening weekend of the 2020/2021 season on Saturday: Fiorentina 1 (Castrovilli 78) Torino 0 Playing later Hellas Verona v Roma (1845) Sunday Parma v Napoli (1030), Genoa v Crotone (1300), Sassuolo v Cagliari (1600), Juventus v Sampdoria (1845)MondayAC Milan v Bologna (1845)

