Football: Italian Serie A results

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A results on the opening weekend of the 2020/2021 season on Saturday: Fiorentina 1 (Castrovilli 78) Torino 0 Playing later Hellas Verona v Roma (1845) Sunday Parma v Napoli (1030), Genoa v Crotone (1300), Sassuolo v Cagliari (1600), Juventus v Sampdoria (1845)MondayAC Milan v Bologna (1845)