Football: Italian Serie A results

Italian Serie A results on Saturday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A results on Saturday: Spezia 1 (Verde 71) Benevento 1 (Gaich 24) Playing later (all GMT) Udinese v Sassuolo (1700), Juventus v Lazio (1945) Sunday AS Roma v Genoa (1130), Crotone v Torino, Fiorentina v Parma, Hellas Verona v AC Milan, (all 1400), Sampdoria v Cagliari (1700), Napoli v Bologna (1945) MondayInter Milan v Atalanta (1945)